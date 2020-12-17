Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / New education system aims to create equitable society: Kasturirangan

New education system aims to create equitable society: Kasturirangan

He said this during his virtual address at the 17th convocation ceremony of the Symbiosis International University (SIU) here.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 18:51 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Dr K Kasturirangan, chairman of the committee that drafted the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020

Dr K Kasturirangan, chairman of the committee that drafted the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, on Thursday said the vision of India’s new education system is to ensure that it touches each and every citizen’s life and creates a just and equitable society.

He said this during his virtual address at the 17th convocation ceremony of the Symbiosis International University (SIU) here.

Dr Kasturirangan said the NEP provides an integrated yet flexible approach towards education and emphasis is given in the policy to the aspect of holistic, multi-disciplinary education as a foundational component at all levels of education.

“The vision of India’s new educational system has been crafted to ensure that it touches the life of each and every citizen consistent with their needs and necessities, besides creating a just and equitable society,” he said.



“The approach is to realise a new system aligned with the aspirational goals of the 21st century education while remaining rooted to India’s value systems and ethos,” Dr Kasturirangan, who is the chancellor of Central University of Rajasthan and NIIT University, said.

He added that “liberal education” in contemporary discussion has its origins in India’s age-old idea of liberal arts dating back to almost 1,400 years.

“In the modern-day social and economic landscape, this age-old Indian concept is now finding recognition in a new form. Liberal education explores the remarkable relationships that exist among the sciences and humanities, mathematics and arts, medicine and physics, etc, and more generally, the surprising unity of all fields of human endeavour,” he added.

During the event, Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer of the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) was conferred upon honorary DLitt by the SIU.

Speaking on the occasion, Poonawalla said, “We have struggled and been able to develop a vaccine in a record time for the safety and good health of the nation and for the world. And this is indeed also a proud moment for us where we are on the verge of licensure of a COVID-19 vaccine.” The SII has partnered with pharma giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University for the vaccine.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China puts the pedal to the metal on vaccine diplomacy. There are concerns
by Shishir Gupta
Second setback: Jitendra Tiwari quits TMC ahead of Amit Shah’s visit; may join BJP
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
‘Look forward to visiting Dhaka’: PM Modi after summit with Hasina
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
DAC nod for defence hardware worth Rs 27,000 crore from Indian industry
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar

latest news

Maharashtra ready to start Covid-19 vaccination from January if Centre gives approval
by Yogesh Joshi and Steffy Thevar
Exempt IITs from reservation in faculty recruitment: Expert panel
by Press Trust of India
The Stand review: Sprawling Stephen King show succumbs to seriousness
by Rohan Naahar
Farmers protest should be allowed, observes SC
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.