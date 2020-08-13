New statute for hiring assistant professors in Bihar varsities stirs old row

Days after Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan gave nod to the statute for appointment of assistant professors in state universities through the Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC), opposition has started even from leaders of the ruling dispensation on some of the clauses that allegedly disfavour candidates from the state.

In 2015, there was massive protest over the statute framed for appointment of assistant professors through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and the matter went to the court. The 2015 statute had virtually debarred Ph.D degree holders from the state not conforming to the 2009 UGC guidelines, as none of the state universities had implemented it then.

Now, JD-U MLC Sanjiv Kumar Singh has written to chief minister Nitish Kumar, Governor, deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and the department of education to intervene in the matter, saying the new statute would deprive Bihar students of the opportunity to even apply and all the posts would go applicants from other states, mostly UP, as it happened in the past.

“The overall academic record has also been given a go-by, with no cognisance of matriculation and intermediate performance, with focus only on graduation and post-graduation. Many institutions awarding matric and intermediate degrees in other states are banned in Bihar and this way, candidates from even sham institutions will be able to get through at the cost of bona fide Bihar candidates. It seems to have been cunningly done to destroy the prospects of Bihar students who have been waiting for years for appointment,” he said.

Prof Khagendra Kumar of the department of education, Patna University, said it was strange that those having done Ph.D between after December 31, 1999, and November 6, 2012, from any university in Bihar would not get exemption from NET, but those having qualified NET would get 30 marks for the same Ph.D. “Making discrimination on the validity of a Ph.D degrees based on the date of its award is unjust, illogical and full of absurdities, as the degrees are awarded at convocations by the Chancellor himself,” he said.

Former education minister Brishin Patel said it was high time the government intervened to stop the deliberate design to deprive Bihar candidates the opportunity in higher education. “It is strange all vice-chancellors in Bihar have come from UP in the last 3-4 years due to obvious reasons. The statute should be developed keeping in view the Bihar situation and to boost prospects for Bihar candidates,” he said.

Patna University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) president Randhir Kumar Singh said the statute should be amended to ensure 80% of the seats went to Bihar candidates. “Besides, none of the Bihar universities offers M.Phil course. Giving weightage to M.Phil means that the seats would go to other states where M.Phil course is offered in universities. Now the new education policy has also advocated discontinuing with it,” he said.