Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / NHB Assistant Manager Admit Card 2020 released, direct link here

NHB Assistant Manager Admit Card 2020 released, direct link here

National Housing Bank (NHB) has released the admit card for the Assistant Manager (Scale 1) recruitment exam, on its official website at nhb.org.in. Exam will be held on October 18.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 15:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NHB Assistant Manager Admit Card out (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

National Housing Bank (NHB) has released the admit card for the Assistant Manager (Scale 1) recruitment exam, on its official website. Candidates who have applied for NHB Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 can download their NHB Admit Card from the official website at nhb.org.in. NHB Assistant Manager Exam will be conducted on October 18, 2020 (Sunday).

NHB Assistant Manager Admit Card Direct Link

The candidates will have to key in their Registration No or Roll No and Password to download their admit card.

The candidates must carry a print out of their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof line Aadhar card, pan card, voter card or driving license etc.

How to Download NHB Assistant Manager Admit Card 2020:



Visit the official website of NHB - nhb.org.in



Click on the link that reads ‘Download e-Call Letter for the Recruitment of Assistant Managers (Scale I)’

Login in using your registration number and password

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

Read the important instructions carefully

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Oct 13, 2020 14:19 IST
Parliament panel to visit Ladakh on October 28-29 amid India-China standoff
Oct 13, 2020 16:03 IST
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Oct 13, 2020 12:35 IST
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
Oct 13, 2020 16:03 IST

latest news

Haryana JJP leader Nishan Singh tests positive
Oct 13, 2020 16:00 IST
This kitty has no time for its hooman’s sneezes and is letting him know so
Oct 13, 2020 15:59 IST
MP CM inaugurates 145 newly constructed educational buildings worth Rs 487 crores
Oct 13, 2020 15:56 IST
Most U.S. LGBT+ students face homophobic or transphobic abuse
Oct 13, 2020 15:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.