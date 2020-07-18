Sections
Home / Education / NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: 150 vacancies for Lab Technician on offer

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: 150 vacancies for Lab Technician on offer

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at nhm.assam.gov.in on or before July 19, 2020.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 09:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Assam has invited online applications for the recruitment of Laboratory Technician for an initial period of 3 months for COVID-19 Duties on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at nhm.assam.gov.in on or before July 19, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 150 vacancies for Laboratory Technician. The number of vacancies are tentative in nature and thus may vary at the time of recruitment. In order to apply for the post, a candidate must be upto 44 years old as on March 31, 2020.

Educational Qualification:



Laboratory Technician Diploma Course from Medical Colleges of Assam or Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Sciences, Mizoram or Institutes under Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, Assam.



The candidates will be selected through an interview. The schedule of interview/selection test for the respective position will be published on the website in due course of time. No separate individual call letter for the interview/ selection test will be sent. So, candidates are advised to keep a tab of the NHM’s official website.

Here’s a direct link to apply online.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: 150 vacancies for Lab Technician on offer
Jul 18, 2020 09:54 IST
No jhaadu, no pochaa: Chahal’s hilarious comment on Rohit’s post goes viral
Jul 18, 2020 09:56 IST
As Assam battles Covid-19 and floods, thousands of volunteers play crucial role
Jul 18, 2020 09:54 IST
Nigerian fraudster arrested in South Delhi for running nation-wide racket through WhatsApp
Jul 18, 2020 09:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.