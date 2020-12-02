Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / NHM MP Community Health Officer Admit Card 2020 released, here’s direct link to download

NHM MP Community Health Officer Admit Card 2020 released, here’s direct link to download

NHM MP CHO Admit Card 2020: The National Health Mission (NHM),Madhya Pradesh has released the admit card for Community Health Officer (CHO) recruitment exam on its official website nhmmp.gov.in.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 11:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NHM MP Community Health Officer Admit Card 2020 released

NHM MP CHO Admit Card 2020: The National Health Mission (NHM),Madhya Pradesh has released the admit card for Community Health Officer (CHO) recruitment exam on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download their admit card online from nhmmp.gov.in. The computer-based-test (CBT) will be held on December 6 from 11 am to 1 pm. It will be a multiple-choice question (MCQ) based exam. There will be 100 MCQs with no negative marking.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3800 vacancies of CHOs. The recruitment will be contractual in nature.It is a part of an initiative under the Ayushman Bharat to Strengthen Sub-Centers as Health and Wellness Centers (H&WCs) for improved implementation of public health programmes and to enable comprehensive primary health care service delivery, including disease prevention and health promotion.

Direct link to download NHM MP CHO Admit Card 2020

How to download NHM MP CHO Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website at nhmmp.gov.in

Go to the ‘Notifications’ tab on the top of homepage and click on ‘Vacancy’



A new page will open

Click on the CHO admit card link

Key in your login credentials

Your NHM MP CHO admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi-Noida border closed due to farmers’ protest
Dec 02, 2020 10:48 IST
Let’s vow to make Delhi pollution free, says health minister Satyendar Jain
Dec 02, 2020 11:20 IST
As ‘Dilli Chalo’ protests enter day 7, Rahul Gandhi fires ‘suit-boot’ jibe at Centre
Dec 02, 2020 10:47 IST
36,604 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally to nearly 9.5 million
Dec 02, 2020 09:42 IST

latest news

Cyclone Burevi to cross Tamil Nadu coast on Friday: All you need to know
Dec 02, 2020 11:18 IST
President again? Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party
Dec 02, 2020 11:12 IST
Delhi’s air quality inches closer to ‘severe’ zone
Dec 02, 2020 11:10 IST
From hijabs to cosplay, Indonesian finds calling in cat fashion makeovers
Dec 02, 2020 11:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.