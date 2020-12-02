NHM MP Community Health Officer Admit Card 2020 released, here’s direct link to download

NHM MP CHO Admit Card 2020: The National Health Mission (NHM),Madhya Pradesh has released the admit card for Community Health Officer (CHO) recruitment exam on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download their admit card online from nhmmp.gov.in. The computer-based-test (CBT) will be held on December 6 from 11 am to 1 pm. It will be a multiple-choice question (MCQ) based exam. There will be 100 MCQs with no negative marking.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3800 vacancies of CHOs. The recruitment will be contractual in nature.It is a part of an initiative under the Ayushman Bharat to Strengthen Sub-Centers as Health and Wellness Centers (H&WCs) for improved implementation of public health programmes and to enable comprehensive primary health care service delivery, including disease prevention and health promotion.

How to download NHM MP CHO Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website at nhmmp.gov.in

Go to the ‘Notifications’ tab on the top of homepage and click on ‘Vacancy’

A new page will open

Click on the CHO admit card link

Key in your login credentials

Your NHM MP CHO admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.