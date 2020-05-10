Sections
NHM Nurse Recruitment 2020: Walk-in interview for 100 vacancies on May 15

Updated: May 10, 2020 10:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, New Delhi

NHM Nurse Recruitment (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

National Health Mission (NHM) Arunachal Pradesh has notified vacancies for the post of nurse for Covid-19 duty for a period of three months. Eligible candidates will have to attend a walk-in interview on May 15. There are a total of 100 vacancies.

Candidates having GNM/B.Sc Nursing qualification and APNC registration are eligible to apply for the posts. The selected candidates will be paid Rs 20,000 per month.

Aspirants should reach Office of Mission Director (NHM) on May 15 from 9 am onwards. They should also bring the required original documents along with them.

Important Date and Times



Walk in Interview Date - 15 May 2020



Time - 9 AM Onwards

Vacancy Details

Nurse - 100 Posts

Salary

Consolidated Pay of Rs. 20,000/- per month

Educational Qualification:

Applicants should have GNM/B.Sc Nursing qualification and APNC registration are eligible

Click here for official advertisement

