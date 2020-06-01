NHM Recruitment 2020: Application deadline to fill 112 vacancies for JE, Manager and others extended

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

National Health Mission (NHM), State Health Society, Mumbai, Maharashtra, has extended the deadline to submit applications for the recruitment of Junior Engineer, District Program Manager, Program Manager- Public Health, and various other posts on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send their applications along with the documents to nrhm.recruit1@gmail.com on or before 04 June 2020.

Earlier the last date to apply was May 28, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 112 vacancies of Junior Engineer, District Program Manager, Program Manager- Public Health, and various other posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official recruitment advertisement.