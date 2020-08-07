Sections
Home / Education / NHM Recruitment 2020: Karnataka govt conducts online exams for 1,356 MLHP posts amid COVID-19

NHM Recruitment 2020: Karnataka govt conducts online exams for 1,356 MLHP posts amid COVID-19

NHM Recruitment 2020: Of 1,356 MLHP posts, the Department of Health and family welfare is recruiting for 1,307 new posts, as per the press note.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 12:34 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bengaluru

NHM Recruitment 2020. (HT file)

NHM Recruitment 2020: Karnataka government conducted an online examination under the National Health Mission (NHM) for recruitment of 1,356 Mid-Level Healthcare Provider (MLHP) posts to the Health and Wellness Centre.

Of 1,356 MLHP posts, the Department of Health and family welfare is recruiting for 1,307 new posts, as per the press note.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, special precautions were taken for candidates having symptoms of coronavirus.

The symptomatic candidates were placed in a sperate room under CCTV surveillance for taking the exams. Strict aseptic precaution was taken in the exam and COVID care centres as per COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the health department, read the note.



The examination was attended by BSc Nursing graduates from 10 districts including Chitradurga, Haveri and Shivamogga districts of the state.

Twelve of the candidates were tested positive for coronavirus and of which, nine qualified the examination, it added.

Karnataka’s count of coronavirus cases stands at 1,51,449 including 73,958 active cases, while 74,679 people have been discharged.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Priyanka Chopra shares her own version of 2020 mood calendar
Aug 07, 2020 13:50 IST
Ekta shares Sushant’s first scene from debut show, watch his entry
Aug 07, 2020 13:46 IST
Twitter’s latest trend ‘Binod’ is as hilariously bizarre as you’d expect
Aug 07, 2020 13:46 IST
WBJEE 2020 Result declared, Souradeep Das bags 1st rank, here’s how to check scores
Aug 07, 2020 13:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.