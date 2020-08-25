Sections
Home / Education / NHPC Recruitment 2020: 86 vacancies for trainee engineers and officers notified, check details

NHPC Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply online for the positions at nhpcindia.com on or before September 28, 2020.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 14:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NHPC Recruitment 2020. (HT file )

NHPC Recruitment 2020:The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has issued an advertisement for recruitment of Trainee engineers and Trainee officers on its official website. Candidates will be shortlisted for different posts on the basis of their scores in GATE, NET, CLAT, and CA or CMA exam 2020 and will be provisionally selected and extended “Offer of Appointment” on provisional basis. The online registration process will begin on August 29, 2020.

Candidates can apply online for the positions at nhpcindia.com on or before September 28, 2020.

“Candidates will be shortlisted as per the merit obtained in the exams and will be provisionally selected and extended “Offer of Appointment” on a provisional basis,” reads the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 86 vacancies, out of which, 30 vacancies are for Trainee Engineer (Civil), 22 for Trainee Officer (Finance), 21 for Trainee Engineer (Mechanical), 8 for Trainee Officer (Law), and 5 for Trainee Officer (HR).



Educational Qualification:

1. Trainee Engineer: Candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or B.Sc. (Engineering) Degree in relevant discipline with minimum 60% marks.

2. Trainee Officer (HR): Candidates should have a postgraduate degree or PG Diploma in human resources or social work or in a related discipline.

3. Trainee Officer (Law): Candidate must be a law graduate and have secured a minimum of 60% marks

4. Trainee Officer (Finance): Candidates should have graduated from ICAI or ICWA with CA or have obtained CMA from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

