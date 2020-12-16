Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / NHSRCL Recruitment 2020: Apply to fill 61 vacancies of Senior Executive at nhsrcl.in

NHSRCL Recruitment 2020: Apply to fill 61 vacancies of Senior Executive at nhsrcl.in

NHSRCL Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible persons can apply for the positions online at nhsrcl.in on or before January 1, 2021, until 6 pm.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 15:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NHSRCL Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab )

NHSRCL Recruitment 2020: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Senior Executive on its official website.

Interested and eligible persons can apply for the positions online at nhsrcl.in on or before January 1, 2021, until 6 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 61 vacancies, out of which, 53 vacancies are for Senior Executive (Civil), 3 for Senior Executive (S&T), 2 each for Senior Executive (Electrical), and Senior Executive (General), and 1 for Assistant Manager (General).

Educational qualification:



Senior Executive (Civil): A candidate should posses a diploma/BE/B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum Two (02) years post qualification relevant work exp.as mentioned in the job description.



Senior Executive (S&T): A candidate should be a graduate with BE/B.Tech/Diploma in Electronics and Communications/Electrical/Computer/Information Technology, from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum Two (02) years post qualification relevant work exp. as mentioned in the job description.

Senior Executive (Electrical): A candidate should posses a diploma/BE/B.Tech. in Electrical/Electronics & Communications Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum Two (02) years post qualification relevant work exp.as mentioned in the job description.

Assistant Manager (General): A candidate should posses a degree in any discipline from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with min.Four (04) years post qualification relevant work exp. as mentioned in the job description.

Senior Executive (General): A candidate should posses a degree in any discipline from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with min.Two (02) years post qualification relevant work exp. as mentioned in the job description.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India may blacklist some telecom equipment vendors for security
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Farmers’ protest: Tomar thanks MP farmers for supporting farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Farmers’ protest can end in 5 minutes if...’: Sanjay Raut offers solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Nearly half of Singapore’s migrant workers infected with Covid-19
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

latest news

Milind gives grooming inspo with ‘Christmas haircut’, Ankit Konwar reacts
by Zarafshan Shiraz
Suspected Chinese hackers stole camera footage from African Union: Report
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Skool of Hip Hop: A dream space for dancers
India may blacklist some telecom equipment vendors for security
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.