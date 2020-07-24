NID DAT mains 2020 result for BDes-GPDP admission declared at admission.nid.edu

Sections
Updated: Jul 24, 2020 10:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NID DAT mains 2020. (Screengrab )

The National Institute of Design (NID) has declared the final result of NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) mains for its BDes-GDPD admission on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the test can check their results online at admission.nid.edu.

Here’s a direct link to check NID DAT 2020 results.

How To Check NID DAT 2020 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official result website at admission.nid.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to view the Final Results of B.Des./GDPD 2020-21”



Step 3: Key in your credentials and login

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the results and take its print out for future use.

