NID DAT mains 2020 result for BDes-GPDP admission declared at admission.nid.edu
Candidates who have appeared in the test can check their results online at admission.nid.edu.
The National Institute of Design (NID) has declared the final result of NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) mains for its BDes-GDPD admission on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the test can check their results online at admission.nid.edu.
Here’s a direct link to check NID DAT 2020 results.
How To Check NID DAT 2020 Result:
Step 1: Visit the official result website at admission.nid.edu
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to view the Final Results of B.Des./GDPD 2020-21”
Step 3: Key in your credentials and login
Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen
Step 5: Download the results and take its print out for future use.