NIFT 2020 Counselling: Online application process for UG, PG courses begins

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NIFT 2020 Counselling: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has started the online application process for counselling for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Students who have cleared General Ability Test (GAT) and Creative Ability Test (CAT) can register for online counselling on the official website at nift.ac.in. The last date to register is August 13.

Students who will be shortlisted after the counselling will be eligible for taking admission to UG and PG programmes for the courses including Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology and Master of Fashion Management, Master of Design and Master of Fashion Technology.

How to register for NIFT Counselling:

Visit the official website at nift.ac.in

Under the ‘Admissions tab’ click on the link that reads ‘Register for online counselling’

Provide all the required information

Upload the required documents

Pay the counselling fees

Documents will be verified by NIFT after the payment is complete

After the documents are verified, a zoom meeting link will be sent on registered mobile number and email ID

Candidates will have to attend the counselling on the scheduled date through Zoom Meeting

Read full notice here

Click here to apply online