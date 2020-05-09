Sections
Home / Education / NIMR Recruitment 2020: 24 vacancies of MTS, scientists and others on offer

NIMR Recruitment 2020: 24 vacancies of MTS, scientists and others on offer

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 24 vacancies of Scientist - ‘C’, Project Officer, multi-tasking staff, and others.

Updated: May 09, 2020 19:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NIMR Recruitment 2020. (HT file)

National Institute of Malaria Research, ICMR on Friday invited applications for the recruitment of Scientist - ‘C’, Project Officer, multi-tasking staff, and others on a contractual period of six months on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms in the prescribed format available at NIMR official website and send it at ICMR-NIMR through email at recruitment.nimr.icmr@gmail.com on or before May 18 until 5 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 24 vacancies of Scientist - ‘C’, Project Officer, multi-tasking staff, and others. Out of which, 4 vacancies are each for Multi Tasking Staff, Project Officer/ Section Officer, Project Technical Assistant, and Senior Project Assistant/ UDC, 3 each for Scientist - ‘C’(Medical Microbiology), and Scientist - ‘B (Non Medical), and 2 for IT Manager/ Web Manager.

“Keeping in view of the lockdown and non availability of Transport Services due to COVID-19, the interview/personal discussion will be conducted through Skype/video call,” reads the official notice.



For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Two Indians flown back from Gulf to Kerala test Covid-19 positive
May 09, 2020 20:19 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
May 09, 2020 20:04 IST
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
May 09, 2020 16:33 IST

latest news

ICMR teams up with Bharat Biotech to develop Covid-19 vaccine
May 09, 2020 20:51 IST
Adnan Sami celebrates daughter’s birthday
May 09, 2020 20:56 IST
Gujjar boy makes it to IIM Ahmedabad with 98.5 percentile
May 09, 2020 20:48 IST
NIA nabs alleged narco terrorist with Hizbul link from Sirsa
May 09, 2020 20:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.