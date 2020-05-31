Sections
Home / Education / NIOS 10th, 12th live classes to be aired on Swayam Prabha from June 1, CBSE subjects to be covered

NIOS 10th, 12th live classes to be aired on Swayam Prabha from June 1, CBSE subjects to be covered

NIOS will start conducting live sessions for senior secondary level (class12th) and secondary level (class 10th) students on Swayam Prabha DTH channels. The live sessions will cover subjects for which CBSE is yet to conduct the exams. Check timing and full details here.

Updated: May 31, 2020 17:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(Swayam Prabha)

National Institute of Open Schooling or NIOS will start conducting live sessions for senior secondary level (class 12th) and secondary level (class 10th) students on Swayam Prabha DTH channels. The live sessions will cover subjects for which CBSE is yet to conduct the exams. The live sessions for secondary level students will comprise of Yoga, Music, Dance, Art and Crafts and counselling.

The union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday tweeted about the live sessions. “Announcement: Starting tomorrow, @niostwit will be conducting live sessions for Sr. Secondary students on #SWAYAMPrabha covering subjects for which @cbseindia29 is yet to conduct exams. Sessions at secondary level would comprise of Yog, Music, Dance, Art & Craft and Counseling,” he wrote on Twitter.

Class 10th students will have to tune in to channel number 27 ‘Panini’ while the class 12th students will have to tune in to channel number 28 ‘Sharda’ to attend the live sessions. Live sessions for class 10th will be conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm while for senior secondary students the sessions will be conducted from 1:30 to 4:30 pm. The sessions will conclude on June 7.

NIOS has also released the detailed schedule of the live sessions on its official Twitter handle. Check here:



 

Meanwhile, NIOS has also released the revised datesheet for class 10th, 12th board examinations. The exam will begin from July 17 and end on August 13. Check full schedule here

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

200 special trains start operations from June 1; over 1.45 lakh passengers to travel on Day 1
May 31, 2020 18:03 IST
Swarovski appoints new Creative Director
May 31, 2020 18:06 IST
Divyanka Tripathi shares throwback pics as an NCC cadet
May 31, 2020 18:01 IST
Virtual classes for Kerala school students from tomorrow
May 31, 2020 17:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.