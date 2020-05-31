NIOS 10th, 12th live classes to be aired on Swayam Prabha from June 1, CBSE subjects to be covered

National Institute of Open Schooling or NIOS will start conducting live sessions for senior secondary level (class 12th) and secondary level (class 10th) students on Swayam Prabha DTH channels. The live sessions will cover subjects for which CBSE is yet to conduct the exams. The live sessions for secondary level students will comprise of Yoga, Music, Dance, Art and Crafts and counselling.

The union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday tweeted about the live sessions. “Announcement: Starting tomorrow, @niostwit will be conducting live sessions for Sr. Secondary students on #SWAYAMPrabha covering subjects for which @cbseindia29 is yet to conduct exams. Sessions at secondary level would comprise of Yog, Music, Dance, Art & Craft and Counseling,” he wrote on Twitter.

Class 10th students will have to tune in to channel number 27 ‘Panini’ while the class 12th students will have to tune in to channel number 28 ‘Sharda’ to attend the live sessions. Live sessions for class 10th will be conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm while for senior secondary students the sessions will be conducted from 1:30 to 4:30 pm. The sessions will conclude on June 7.

NIOS has also released the detailed schedule of the live sessions on its official Twitter handle. Check here:

Meanwhile, NIOS has also released the revised datesheet for class 10th, 12th board examinations. The exam will begin from July 17 and end on August 13. Check full schedule here