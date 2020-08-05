NIOS 12th Result 2020 declared at nios.ac.in, check direct link here

Sections
NIOS 12th Result 2020: Students of class 12 who have appeared in the NIOS Class 12 exams can check their results online at nios.ac.in.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 15:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NIOS 12th Result 2020: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Wednesday declared the results of the NIOS class 12 exam on its official website.

Earlier, NIOS class 10th and 12th were scheduled to be held from March 24 to April 24 which was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Later, NIOS decided to conduct class 10th and 12th exams from July 17 to August 13. However, on July 10, NIOS cancelled the class 10th and 12th exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

NIOS has decided to evaluate students on the basis of their past performance. The institute will also offer a chance for students to improve their grades in the next public examinations which will be conducted after the conditions are conducive.



Here’s a direct link to check NIOS Class 12 result 2020.

NIOS Class 12 result 2020: How to check

1) Visit the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in

2) Go to Result in the top navigation bar

3) Click on ‘Secondary and Senior Secondary in the top Nav bar’

4) Click on ‘check result’ for senior secondary

5) Key in your enrolment number and Captcha code

6) Click on submit

7) The result will be displayed on the screen

8) Download and take a printout

