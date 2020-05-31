NIOS datesheet for 10th, 12th board exams 2020 released, exam from July 17. Check full schedule here

Sections
NIOS 10th, 12th revised datehseet has been released. The exam will begin from July 17 and end on August 13. Check full datesheet here.

Updated: May 31, 2020 14:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NIOS 10th, 12th datesheet out (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

National Institute of Open Schooling has released the revised datesheet for class 10th and 12th board examinations. The NIOS exam will begin from July 17 and end on August 13.

Exams for physics, history, library and info science and Sanskrit Vyakaran will be conducted for class 12th on July 17 while for class 10th, Hindustani music paper will be conducted. The exams will be conducted from 2:30 to 5:30 pm daily.

Originally, NIOS had scheduled to conduct the 10th, 12th examination from March 24 to April 24 which was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday tweeted about the release of revised datesheet.



 

The NIOS datesheet can also be accessed from the official website at nios.ac.in. The datesheet can be found under the examination/result tab on the homepage.

