NIRDPR Recruitment 2020: 510 vacancies for coordinator, fellow and research on offer

NIRDPR Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position online at nirdpr.in on or before August 10, 2020.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 18:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NIRDPR Recruitment 2020. (File photo )

NIRDPR Recruitment 2020: National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) has invited online applications for the recruitment of State Programme Coordinators, Young Fellows and Cluster Level Resource Persons to work in the identified 250 clusters across all States and UTs on its official website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 510 vacancies of State Programme Coordinators, Young Fellows and Cluster Level Resource Persons. Out of which, 250 vacancies are each for Young Fellows and Cluster Level Resource Persons, and 10 are for State Programme Coordinators.

Educational qualification:



1. State Programme Coordinators, Young Fellow: A candidate should be a post graduate in Economics/Rural Development/Rural Management/Political Science/Sociology/Social Work/Development Studies and similar disciplines from any recognized University.



2. Cluster Level Resource Persons: A candidate must be a graduate in any subject from any recognized university.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

