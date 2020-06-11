Sections
Home / Education / NIRF India Rankings 2020: IIM Ahmedabad is top management institute, here’s top 10 list

NIRF India Rankings 2020: IIM Ahmedabad is top management institute, here’s top 10 list

NIRF Rankings 2020: IIM Ahmedabad is the top management institute in India according to the NIRF Rankings 2020. IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta are on the second and third ranks, respectively. Check full list here.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 16:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IIM Ahmedabad is top management institute of India (Hindustan Times File)

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has topped the list of management institutes in the county, in the National Institutional Ranking Framework list of 2020, announced by the Minister of Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokriyal on Thursday.

IIM Bangalore is at the second place while IIM Calcutta is on the third place in the list. The fourth, fifth and sixth spots have been clinched by IIM Lucknow, IIT Kharagpur and IIM Kozhikode respectively. IIM Indore, IIT Delhi, XLRI Jamshedpur and Management Development Institute Gurugram bagged the seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth spots respectively.

NIRF Rankings 2020: Full details here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has topped the overall list of higher education institutes in the country. IISc Bengaluru came second and IIT-Delhi has been ranked third in the HRD ministry’s national ranking of higher institutes.

Read More: Miranda House, LSR, Hindus College bag top 3 ranks, check full list here



Among the colleges in India, Delhi University’s Miranda House is at the top place while LSR has bagged the second place and Hindu college has come third.

AIIMS, New Delhi has been named the top medical sciences institute in the country. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru has topped the list for ‘Law’ Discipline.

Among pharmacy institutes, Jamia Hamdard has come out as the leader. In Dental colleges, Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences has bagged the first position. This is the first time that dental colleges have been ranked under NIRF.

Here’s the direct link to top management institutes.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand Boards 2020: Confusion prevails among students in containment zones
Jun 11, 2020 16:24 IST
Southwest monsoon sets in over Odisha, coastal districts likely to get heavy rainfall
Jun 11, 2020 16:21 IST
C-section may be linked to worse outcomes for coronavirus patients
Jun 11, 2020 16:21 IST
Kumartuli artist sends Durga idol made of fibreglass all the way to Australia
Jun 11, 2020 16:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.