NIRF Ranking 2020: IIT Kanpur, BHU retain place among top 10 institutions

The Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi retained their place among India’s overall top 10 institutions in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings released by the HRD ministry on Thursday.

While IIT-K retained its 6th rank, it improved its score from 69.07 points in 2019 to 74.99 points in 2020. BHU also held on to its 10th rank but its score dipped. This year BHU scored 62.03 points against last year’s 64.55 points.

For the second consecutive year, Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow (IIM-L), which was ranked 51st in 2018, could not make it to the top 100 institutions.

Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU) dropped to 50th rank against last year’s 42nd rank. This year KGMU scored 48.91 points against last year’s 49.91 points. It was 23rd in the rankings of 2018.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) dropped to 31st rank scoring 52.54 points this year. Last year it was ranked 18th (58.36 points).

Meanwhile, IIT-BHU improved its ranking to move to 26th spot against last year’s 28th.

The institutions this year were ranked in 10 categories – overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, law, architecture, and dental.

As per the overall rankings this year, apart from IIT-K and BHU, other Uttar Pradesh educational institutions which made it in overall list of top 100 institutions are: IIT-BHU at 26th rank, Aligarh Muslim University 31st rank, KGMU 50th place, Amity University, Noida 63rd rank, Shiv Nadar University 82nd and Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Prayagraj at 93rd rank.