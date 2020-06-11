Sections
Home / Education / NIRF Ranking 2020: IIT Kanpur, BHU retain place among top 10 institutions

NIRF Ranking 2020: IIT Kanpur, BHU retain place among top 10 institutions

While IIT-K retained its 6th rank, it improved its score from 69.07 points in 2019 to 74.99 points in 2020. BHU also held on to its 10th rank but its score dipped. This year BHU scored 62.03 points against last year’s 64.55 points.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 16:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. (File)

The Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi retained their place among India’s overall top 10 institutions in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings released by the HRD ministry on Thursday.

While IIT-K retained its 6th rank, it improved its score from 69.07 points in 2019 to 74.99 points in 2020. BHU also held on to its 10th rank but its score dipped. This year BHU scored 62.03 points against last year’s 64.55 points.

For the second consecutive year, Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow (IIM-L), which was ranked 51st in 2018, could not make it to the top 100 institutions.

Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU) dropped to 50th rank against last year’s 42nd rank. This year KGMU scored 48.91 points against last year’s 49.91 points. It was 23rd in the rankings of 2018.



Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) dropped to 31st rank scoring 52.54 points this year. Last year it was ranked 18th (58.36 points).

Meanwhile, IIT-BHU improved its ranking to move to 26th spot against last year’s 28th.

The institutions this year were ranked in 10 categories – overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, law, architecture, and dental.

As per the overall rankings this year, apart from IIT-K and BHU, other Uttar Pradesh educational institutions which made it in overall list of top 100 institutions are: IIT-BHU at 26th rank, Aligarh Muslim University 31st rank, KGMU 50th place, Amity University, Noida 63rd rank, Shiv Nadar University 82nd and Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Prayagraj at 93rd rank.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CM launches 450-bed Covid hospital on Wipro premises in Hinjewadi
Jun 11, 2020 17:58 IST
New college in Oxford named ‘Reuben College’ following donation from Mumbai-born brothers
Jun 11, 2020 17:57 IST
Missing Indian student’s body found in Scotland
Jun 11, 2020 17:50 IST
‘We’re very grateful’: Anderson praises WI for ‘scary’ decision to tour
Jun 11, 2020 17:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.