NIRF Ranking 2020: IIT Roorkee stands 1st in citations per faculty

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 17:10 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Roorkee

IIT Roorkee. (HT file)

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee secured first position among the IITs in the Citations per Faculty parameter in the QS World University Rankings published on Wednesday, a statement said.

The Institute secured the first position among IITs in the International Students parameter as well, it said.

The high score (92.7) on citations per faculty puts IIT Roorkee in the league of the top 20 universities worldwide and reflects the high impact research carried out by faculty in their respective research areas, the statement said.

QS Rankings classified IIT Roorkee as a “historic” public institution with “very high” focus in “research intensity” as the strongest indicator for the institute, it said.



Overall, IIT Roorkee has retained its national and global ranking as in the previous year. It is ranked 6th among IITs and 383 globally, the statement said.

“We are glad on securing the 1st position among IITs in the citations per faculty score. It is the result of dedication and the high priority on research placed by faculty members and students of the institute,” Director IIT, Roorkee Ajit Chaturvedi said.

