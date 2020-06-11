Sections
Home / Education / NIRF Rankings 2020: IISc, JNU, BHU top 3 universities, Jamia enters top-10 list for the first time

NIRF Rankings 2020: IISc, JNU, BHU top 3 universities, Jamia enters top-10 list for the first time

NIRF Ranking 2020: Indian Institute of Science, JNU and BHU have bagged the top three positions of India. Jamia Millia Islamia enters the top-10 list of universities for the first time by securing 10th rank. Check full list here.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 17:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NIRF Ranking 2020: IISc Bangalore is the top university of India

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi and Banaras Hindu University have emerged as the top three universities of India in the NIRF Ranking 2020. HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday released the NIRF Rankings 2020.

These three universities have been at the same positions for last four years since 2017. Moreover, there has been one new addition of university in the top-10 list. Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) which was at the 12th position in 2017, 2018 and 2019 has climbed to the 10th position this year. It is worth mentioning that the university was at the 83rd position in the year 2016. JMI has found its place in the top-10 list of best universities in India by scoring 61.07 out of 100.

NIRF Ranking 2020: Full details here

This year, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham of Coimbatore and Jadavpur University, Kolkata have bagged fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Also Read: Miranda House, LSR, Hindu College of DU are top 3 Indian Colleges



Meanwhile, University of Hyderabad, Calcutta University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Savitribai Phule Pune University have secured the sixth to ninth positions respectively.



Check full list of University ranking here

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CM launches 450-bed Covid hospital on Wipro premises in Hinjewadi
Jun 11, 2020 17:58 IST
New college in Oxford named ‘Reuben College’ following donation from Mumbai-born brothers
Jun 11, 2020 17:57 IST
Missing Indian student’s body found in Scotland
Jun 11, 2020 17:50 IST
‘We’re very grateful’: Anderson praises WI for ‘scary’ decision to tour
Jun 11, 2020 17:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.