NIRF Rankings 2020: Miranda House, LSR, Hindu College bag top 3 ranks, check full list here

NIRF Rankings 2020: Miranda House has bagged the first rank among all the colleges of India for the fourth consecutive year. Lady Shri Ram College for Women bagged the second position followed by the Hindu College at the third rank. Check full list of top 10 colleges in India.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 15:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini,

NIRF Rankings 2020: Miranda House bags the first rank for the fourth consecutive year

Miranda House of Delhi University has clinched the top rank among colleges in India for the fourth consecutive year in the NIRF Rankings. Miranda House (DU) scored 77.23 out of 100 to emerge as the best college followed by Lady Shri Ram College for Women and Hindu College (Delhi University) in the second and third place respectively.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the NIRF Rankings 2020 through a webcast on Thursday.

As compared to previous years, the performance of LSR College for Women has improved drastically. In the year 2017, the college was at the seventh position, while in 2018 it slipped to eighth rank. In 2019, LSR climbed to the fourth position in 2019 and this year it has bagged the second place with a score of 72.08 out of 100.

NIRF Rankings 2020: Check full details here



Hindu College slipped one position this year. In 2018, the college stood at the fourth position and then climbed to the second position in the year 2019. In 2020, Hindu College has slipped to third rank. Hindu College scored 70.44 out of 100 this year.



St Stephen’s College of Delhi University is at the fourth position this year. The college was ranked second best college after Miranda House in the year 2018, but it slipped to fourth position in 2019 and is still holding the same rank. However, there is some improvement in the scores of the college. St Stephen’s College had scored 67.55 out of 100 in the year 2019, while in 2020 it scored 69.67.

Among colleges, Presidency College and Loyola College of Chennai bagged the fifth and sixth positions respectively, followed by St Xavier’s College, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah. Hans Raj College, Delhi and PSGR Krishnammal College for Women in Coimbatore have bagged the ninth and tenth rank respectively.

 Check full list of top colleges in all category here

Top 10 Colleges in India:

1. Miranda House

2. Lady Shri Ram College for Women

3. Hindu College

4. St Stephen’s College

5. Presidency College, Chennai

6. Loyola College, Chennai

7.St Xavier’s College, Kolkata

8. Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah

9. Hans Raj College, Delhi

10. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women in Coimbatore

