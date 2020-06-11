Sections
Home / Education / NIRF Rankings 2020 released, IIT Madras is the top institute in India

NIRF Rankings 2020 released, IIT Madras is the top institute in India

NIRF Rankings 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has topped the list of higher education institutes in the overall category, in the National Institutional Rankings Framework list 2020, released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development on Thursday.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 14:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan TimesNew Delhi

NIRF Rankings 2020: IIT Madras is the top institute in India (PTI)

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has topped the list of higher education institutes in the overall category, in the National Institutional Rankings Framework list 2020, released by the Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday.

IISc Bengaluru has bagged the second place in the list while IIT Delhi stood at the third place.

Among the colleges, Delhi University’s Miranda House has topped the national ranking of colleges while LSR has bagged second place and Hindu college has come third.

Among Universities, the top place has gone to IISc Bengaluru, Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University has got the second place while the Banaras Hindu University has bagged the third spot.



Among management institutes, IIM Ahmedabad is on the top of the list , followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta in the second and third place respectively.

In the pharmacy category, the top institute is Jamia Hamdard in Delhi followed by Panjab University, Chandigarh. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, Mohali stood in the third position.

In the Medical colleges category, AIIMS Delhi was the college which rather predictably got the top spot followed by PGI, Chandigarh and CMC, Vellore.

National Law College, Bengaluru was chosen as the best Law college followed by National Law University, Delhi and NALSAR, Hyderabad.

Minister of State Sanjay Dhotre, chairman of AICTE Anil Saharsrabudhe and UGC chairman DP Singh were also present during this occasion. The rankings were released online through webcast on Twitter account of the HRD Minister.

NIRF Rankings 2020: Latest Updates

In 2019 NIRF rankings, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras topped the list of higher education institutes in the overall category. IISc Bengaluru clinched the second place in the list, while IIT Delhi bagged the third place. The fourth, fifth and sixth place was bagged by IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur. JNU, New Delhi, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi bagged the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth spot respectively.

(With inputs from Amandeep Shukla)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cat loses all its cool over some top quality pets. Watch
Jun 11, 2020 14:52 IST
Nick Kyrgios calls ATP ‘selfish’ for over US Open plans
Jun 11, 2020 14:51 IST
China second pollution survey shows progress in battling emissions
Jun 11, 2020 14:58 IST
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
Jun 11, 2020 14:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.