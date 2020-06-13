Sections
NIRF Rankings 2020:RIMS- only northeast institute in top 40 medical institutes in India

RIMS is in the 38th Position in National Institutional Ranking Framework of Human Resource Development (NIRF) ranking 2019-20, released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 08:48 IST

By Sobhapati Samom, HindustanTimes Imphal

The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), premier medical institute in Imphal, is the only medical college in entire Northeast and West Bengal to figure amongst the top 40 medical Institutions & Universities of India.

Confirming this, Prof A Santa Singh, Director RIMS said, “Our institute is also one of the few institutions in the country having one of the highest post graduate intake capacity of nearly 150 candidates under 25 disciplines.”

“We also have some of the rare faculties such as departments of transfusion medicine and sports medicine besides PMR (Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation),” he said. “We’re also have superspecialty M Ch courses in the disciplines of Nephrology,Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Urology.”



AIIMS, New Delhi, PGI Chandigarh and CMC Vellore are the top three ranked institutions in the rankings.

It is a matter of great pride that RIMS is ahead of many prominent institutions of India including all the new AIIMS that have come up in recent times, another RIMS official felt. There are over 540 medical colleges in India.

Since its establishment, the 48 year-old institute has produced a total of 3,454 doctors, 1,842 specialist doctors, 61 clinical psychologists,193 BSc nursing graduates and 115 dental surgeons, as per Director’s 2019 report.

Interestingly the OPD (Out-Patient department) attendance jumped to 7.67 lakh patients which recorded a 94% increase over the previous year figure.1.3 lakh patients were treated in the casualty.

Being a premier medical institute in the region, at present 187 samples out of more than 12,500 samples tested for COVID 19, were found positive while 52 were discharged after recovery at RIMS as on Friday, RIMS sources said.

