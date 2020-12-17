Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Nizam-era school buildings in Marathwada to undergo repairs

Nizam-era school buildings in Marathwada to undergo repairs

Funds have been sanctioned for the repair of Zilla Parishad school buildings in Marathwada region built before 1960, including those dating back to the Nizam period, officials said on Thursday.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 20:26 IST

By PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur, Aurangabad

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for schools built before 1960 in Marathwada, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file)

Funds have been sanctioned for the repair of Zilla Parishad school buildings in Marathwada region built before 1960, including those dating back to the Nizam period, officials said on Thursday.

Large parts of Marathwada in central Maharashtra were under Nizam rule prior to 1948.

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for schools built before 1960 in Marathwada, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted.

As many as 1,045 schools, including those built in the Nizam period, across eight districts will undergo major repairs, said an official release.

Some 3,500 new classrooms will also be constructed in these schools.

The highest number of schools included in this project are from Beed (293). It will also cover schools in Aurangabad (130 schools), Hingoli (42) Jalna (203), Latur (94), Nanded (157), Osmanabad (51) and Parbhani (75).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers protest at this stage should be allowed, observes SC
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Agriculture minister writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges to read
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Second setback: Jitendra Tiwari quits TMC ahead of Amit Shah’s visit; may join BJP
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
‘Look forward to visiting Dhaka’: PM Modi after summit with Hasina
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Elon Musk wants you to increase your phone’s brightness to see his post
by Srimoyee Chowdhury
News updates from Hindustan Times: Next PSLV launch to carry 3 satellites made by Indian start-ups and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Bollywood drug probe: NCB issues notice to Karan Johar regarding his party’s viral video
Official seeks bribe to approve nurse’s leave: PGI launches inquiry
by Amanjeet Singh Salyal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.