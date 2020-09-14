NLAT 2020 by NLSIU Benguluru: Plea in SC challenges Jharkhand HC order

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Jharkhand High Court order which had dismissed a petition seeking quashing of a notice issued by the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Benguluru, regarding holding of separate entrance examination NLAT-2020. The high court had on September 11 rejected a plea against the notice issued by NLSIU Benguluru which had declared that a separate examination for admission to its five years BA LLB (Hons.) programme would be held on September 12.

The apex court had on September 11 given its go ahead to NLSIU Bengaluru to hold its separate entrance examination but had restrained it from announcing the results and admitting any student till the pendency of the plea. The top court had passed the order while hearing a plea filed by former vice chancellor of NLSIU Professor R Venkata Rao and a parent of the aspirant challenging the decision of university to hold a separate entrance exam.

In the appeal against the Jharkhand High Court order, the petitioners, who are law aspirants, have sought stay on admissions to NLSIU on the basis of NLAT-2020, until disposal of their petition in the apex court.

It claimed that the high court had failed to consider that there is no rational behind the introduction of a new mode and method of examination at such a short notice as the aspirants with lesser access to technology would be severely and prejudicially affected.

It alleged that unilateral withdrawal by NLSIU Bengaluru from Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) violates the rights of petitioners to have an examination in a just and fair manner.

The plea filed earlier in the apex court by the former vice chancellor and a parent of the aspirant has claimed that NLSIU action has created an unprecedented uncertainty and has imposed an onerous burden and obligations upon thousands of aspirants, who are now uncertain about the future course of action. It said that such a unilateral decision to hold National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) as entrance exam to the university was taken without any application of mind, “thereby completely prejudicing the students at the final hour and has put their career at jeopardy for purely whimsical reasons”. The plea has sought quashing of notification for admission to the five-year integrated BA, LLB (Hons.) programme, 2020-21 read with the press release on NLSIU admissions 2020-21 dated September 4, 2020. PTI ABA MNL SJK ABA RKS RKS