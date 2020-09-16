NLAT 2020 final answer key released at nls.ac.in, here’s direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore, on Wednesday released the final answer key for the National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the NLAT 2020 entrance examination can check their answer key online at nls.ac.in.

The NLAT 2020 online examination was conducted on September 12, 2020.

Direct link to check NLAT 2020 answer key:

Final Answer Key UG Batch 1-3

Final Answer Key PG Batch 1

Final Answer Key PG Batch 2

Final Answer Key UG Batch 4

How to check NLAT 2020 answer key:

1. Visit the official website at admissions.nls.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link to check final answer key

3. The final answer key in a pdf format will appear on the display screen