NLC Recruitment 2020: 675 apprentice vacancies notified, registration begins from September 11

NLC Recruitment 2020: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at nlcindia.com on or before September 20, 2020.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 17:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NLC Recruitment 2020. (HT file )

NLC Recruitment 2020: NLC India Limited has released an official notification for the recruitment of Apprentice on its official website. The online registration process will begin on September 11, 2020.

After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at nlcindia.com on or before September 20, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 675 vacancies of apprentices, out of which, 95 vacancies are for Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), 90 each for Electrician, Welder, Fitter, and Wireman, 40 each for Accountant, Data Entry Operator, and Assistant (HR), 35 for Turner, 30 for PASAA, 15 for Stenographer, and 5 each for Plumber, Carpenter, Mechanic (Tractor), and Mechanic (Diesel).

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.



