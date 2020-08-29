NLU AILET 2020 examination schedule released at nludelhi.ac.in

Sections
According to the schedule, AILET 2020 examination for admission to B.A.LL.B (Hons.), LL.M. & Ph.D. Programmes offered by the National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi) will be conducted on September 26, 2020.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 14:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The NLU AILET 2020 examination will be held in a computer-based mode at various centres spread across the country. (HT file )

The National Law University (NLU) on Saturday released the schedule for All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2020 on its official website.

According to the schedule, AILET 2020 examination for admission to B.A.LL.B (Hons.), LL.M. & Ph.D. Programmes offered by the National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi) will be conducted on September 26, 2020, from 11 am to 12:30 noon.

The examination will be held in a computer-based mode at various centres spread across the country.

“The detailed guidelines & instructions along with the activity schedule and downloading of Hall Tickets/Roll Number will be issued by the NTA/NLU Delhi shortly,” reads the official notice.



Further details regarding the AILET 2020 examination will be available on the official website of NLU at nludelhi.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website for regular updates.

