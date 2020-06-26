Sections
Home / Education / No annual, other fee to be charged till school remains closed: Jharkhand govt to private schools

No annual, other fee to be charged till school remains closed: Jharkhand govt to private schools

Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department has written a letter to the head of all private unaided accredited schools, ordering that no annual, transportation or any other kind of fee will be charged from parents till the school is closed.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 09:15 IST

By Asian News International Posted by| Nandini, Ranchi

Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department has written a letter to the head of all private unaided accredited schools, ordering that no annual, transportation or any other kind of fee will be charged from parents till the school is closed.

Jharkhand education department has also stated that there will be no hike in school fee for academic session 2020-21.

Schools should charge only the monthly fee until classes are resumed and if a fee is not paid, the nomination will not be cancelled.

Online study facilities for such students will not be invalidated. During the closing period no annual fee, transport fee or any other fee will be taken from parents.



At any cost, no late payment charges will be taken, no salary deduction or holding of teachers and employees at schools.

School management will not pressurize parents for fee. Failing to adhere all these instructions will invite stringent action, even affiliation NOC may cancel.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Liverpool greats hail Klopp’s ‘special’ side
Jun 26, 2020 09:24 IST
Nandita surprised about MNC dropping ‘fairness’ from brand, welcomes it
Jun 26, 2020 09:24 IST
Sensex soars 300 points to reclaim 35,000-level in opening session, Nifty at 10,360
Jun 26, 2020 09:24 IST
Covid-19 state tally: Tamil Nadu cases above 70,000, another spike in Maha
Jun 26, 2020 09:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.