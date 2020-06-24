No exams in varsities? HRD Minister asks UGC to revisit guidlines

The Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry on Wednesday asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to “revisit” its guidelines on holding exams in colleges and varsities and the academic calendar keeping in mind the continuing onslaught of pandemic COVID-19.

HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the step was being taken keeping in view the safety and health requirements in mind.

“I have advised the UGC to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and Terminal Semester examinations and academic calendar. The foundation for revisited guidelines shall be health and safety students, teachers and staff,” the minister said.

Significantly, the minister’s decision call for a rethink on exams and the UGC’s academic plan came on a day when the HRD ministry was finalizing its decision on whether holding CBSE board exams is feasible.

Officials said that the ministry has felt that conducting exams in COVID-19 times is not very conducive as the infection was wide-spread. However, there was no official announcement.

Several state governments have also expressed concerns about holding board exams when the pandemic threat still looms. The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) board cannot be permitted to conduct its pending standard X and XII exams in July in view of COVID-19.

The CBSE will inform the Supreme Court of its decision on Thursday.

However, with Nishank’s tweet on Thursday, a question mark hanged on whether universities would be asked to not hold exams as well.

“No decision has been taken on this aspect as yet,” said an official.

Earlier, the UGC had issued guidelines on the basis of Kuhad committee report for the next academic session in which the fresh admissions were to be done in August and for other classes in September. The UGC guidelines had also allowed flexibility to universities to choose the mode of examinations including for final year students. The academic session is likely to be further postponed at least by a month.

However, there were several protests by groups of students and teachers, including in Delhi University. over various decisions taken by varsities.

While there were reports that the Kuhad committee had already recommended that all exams in varsities be cancelled, senior UGC officials refused to confirm the development.

“All I can say at this time is that a final decision is yet to be taken,” said an official adding that the issue would come up in a forthcoming meeting.

Officials said that whether the cancellation of the CBSE exams or of universities, the major aspect to be decided was the alternative criteria chosen to mark or grade students.

“There is a possibility that a group of students may feel that the criteria chosen is disadvantageous to them,” said the first official.

The ministry’s decision to revisit exams for varsities may an impact on the NEET and JEE exam which are scheduled in the latter half in July.