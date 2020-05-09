Sections
Home / Education / No fee hike in Maharashtra schools for academic year 2020-21: State Education Dept

No fee hike in Maharashtra schools for academic year 2020-21: State Education Dept

The Maharashtra Education Department on Saturday said that there will be no hike in school fee for this academic year 2020-21, in the state.

Updated: May 09, 2020 12:23 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Mumbai

“Parents should not be forced to pay the remaining fee of the academic year 2019-20 and the fee for 2020-21 in one go, they must be given monthly/quarterly payment options,” it added.

Meanwhile, the schools and colleges continue to remains closed due to the countrywide lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown was initially imposed for a period of 21 days and was later extended till May 17. (ANI)



