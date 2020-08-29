Sections
Home / Education / No lockdown in NEET and JEE exam cities: Odisha Govt

No lockdown in NEET and JEE exam cities: Odisha Govt

The order further stated that all COVID-19 safety norms are to be followed at the examination centres in view of the pandemic.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 12:51 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Bhubaneswar

There will be no lockdown or shutdown in force in the cities in Odisha where NEET and JEE exams will be held from August 30 to September 7 and from September 12 and September 14, said the Odisha Government on Friday.

“There will be no lockdown or shutdown in force in the examination cities in Odisha from 30th August and 7th September and from 12th September and 14th September,” read an order.

The order further stated that all COVID-19 safety norms are to be followed at the examination centres in view of the pandemic.

“The organisers will ensure that all safety protocols relating to COVID-19 such as physical distancing, mask-wearing, no spitting in public place, personal hygiene and sanitation, etc. are duly maintained inside the centre. The District Authority will ensure the same outside the examination centre,” it added.



Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said that the state government has decided to facilitate free transportation and accommodation to the caniddates for JEE and NEET in the state.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written to the Union HRD Minister and spoken to the Prime Minister for postponing the NEET and JEE examinations.

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET on Septemeber 13 and JEE examinations between September 1-6.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ivanka would be better candidate, Kamala Harris ‘not competent’ to be US President: Trump
Aug 29, 2020 13:09 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Uttarakhand BJP Chief Banshidhar Bhagat tests positive for Covid-19 and all the latest news
Aug 29, 2020 13:06 IST
Full list of awardees honoured in virtual National Sport Awards ceremony
Aug 29, 2020 13:10 IST
Sanjana Sanghi responds to Rhea’s claims, says ‘can’t entertain this’
Aug 29, 2020 13:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.