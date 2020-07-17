No official dress code applicable on AMU campus, says official

Sections
“No official dress code is applicable on the campus,” said Shafey Kidwai, AMU’s official spokesperson.

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Aligarh

Aligarh Muslim University. (HT file)

After a student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) lodged a complaint with the police against a fellow student who allegedly threatened her on social media that she would be forced to wear a ‘brass hijab’ once the varsity reopens, the AMU clarified that there was no dress code in the university.

The university clarified, “Such incidents have no place in the university and society. We condemn such incidents. The proctor will issue a show-cause notice to the student who has written objectionable remarks on social media regarding one female student.”

Earlier, the AMU had constituted a three-member committee to investigate the allegations made by a girl student of engineering who claimed that a student of bachelor of architecture had issued threats to her on social media.



On July 14, the police had registered a case under sections 504, 506 of the IPC and 67 of the Information Technology Act against the first-year student of B Arch course of AMU.

The girl student maintained that she was being targeted as she had supported the Citizenship Amendment Act last year.

