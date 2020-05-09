‘No school allowed to open,’ Aligarh education officer clarifies

The Aligarh District Basic Education Officer, Lakshmikant Pandey on Saturday issued clear instructions that no school is allowed to open after some teachers opened schools at a few places in the district, owing to some confusion.

“Some teachers got confused and mistakenly opened schools at some places. Clear directions have been given to the concerned officials to not allow any schools to open,” said Pandey.

All schools and colleges continue to remain closed due to the countrywide lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown was initially imposed for a period of 21 days and was later extended till May 17.