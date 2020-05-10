Sections
Home / Education / Northeast students do not have to vacate DU hostel: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Northeast students do not have to vacate DU hostel: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

This comes after an eviction notice was issued to students residing in hostels and some were asked to leave the complex.

Updated: May 10, 2020 16:27 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

North Eastern Hostel for Women in North Campus, Delhi University (HT File )

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that students from the Northeast residing in Delhi University (DU) hostel complex do not have to vacate the facility amid the lockdown.

“Students from Northeast in Delhi University hostel, please note. The issue that arose last night as a result of eviction notice to some of you to leave the hostel, has been sorted out. You can continue to stay where you are, comfortably and safely. Have spoken to VC DU Prof Tyagi,” Singh said in a tweet.

The countrywide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, which was imposed on March 25, is slated to end on May 17.



