Sections
Home / Education / Not appropriate to open schools in Karnataka for two more months: Siddaramaiah

Not appropriate to open schools in Karnataka for two more months: Siddaramaiah

“There are reports about students getting infected by corona after reopening of schools in countries like Britain, France and Italy. It is appropriate to think about reopening schools on analysing the situation after two months,” he said in another tweet.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 16:46 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Bengaluru

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Thursday said it was not appropriate to reopen schools for two more months, given the current rate at which coronavirus infection is spreading.

He also advised Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar not to take any hasty decisions in this regard.

“As corona infection is spreading in the state beyond limits, it is not appropriate to open schools for at least two more months. Chief Minister and Suresh Kumar should not make any hasty decisions,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Stating that Suresh Kumar has placed a proposal to reopen schools in July, he said the Chief Minister has to take note of worried parents opposing this proposal.



“There are reports about students getting infected by corona after reopening of schools in countries like Britain, France and Italy. It is appropriate to think about reopening schools on analysing the situation after two months,” he said in another tweet.

The State government has sought opinion from parents and stakeholders regarding reopening of schools in the state, with the easing of the COVID-19 lockdown norms.

Amid worries and concerns expressed by parents across the state, the Education Minister on Wednesday had assured that the government would not take any hasty decisions regarding reopening of schools.

The Union government, in its recent guidelines, had asked state governments to hold consultation at school, college, training and coaching institutions-level with parents and other stakeholders, and based on the feedback, a decision on reopening them would be taken.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Memorial service to be held for George Floyd after week of nationwide protests
Jun 04, 2020 16:51 IST
Railways says key projects doubled since 2009-14, lists 28 imp works finished in 2029-20
Jun 04, 2020 16:51 IST
Maharashtra University Exams Row: Political egos should be kept aside, says Shiv Sena
Jun 04, 2020 16:50 IST
Dharavi reports 674 new cases in the past 20 days, with a mortality rate of 2.67%
Jun 04, 2020 16:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.