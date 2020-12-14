Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Notifications to be issued to fill up teachers, police vacancies in Telangana: K Chandrashekhar Rao

Notifications to be issued to fill up teachers, police vacancies in Telangana: K Chandrashekhar Rao

The Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to collect the list of the number of vacancies in all the departments from across the State.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 17:11 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (PTI file )

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that notifications would be issued shortly to fill up teachers, police and other vacancies in the State.

The Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to collect the list of the number of vacancies in all the departments from across the State.

“The primary information suggests that there are about 50,000 vacancies in the State in several departments. We have to fill them up. Teachers and police have to be recruited in thousands. Collect details about the vacant posts in Teachers, Police and other departments. Calculate how many employees are needed for which departments. After getting the number of vacant posts, notifications to fill up these vacancies should be released,” the CM instructed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
German expert denies saying Covid origin not in Wuhan as China passes buck
by Sutirtho Patranobis , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Russia had nothing to do with suspected US treasury email snooping, says Kremlin
by Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
‘Our attitude wasn’t bad,’ Carey responds to Allan Border’s remarks
by hindustantimes.com
IIM Ahmedabad Endowment Fund appoints Chhavi Moodgal as CEO
by PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
Japan picks kanji character that promotes social distancing to define 2020
by Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.