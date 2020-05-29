Sections
Home / Education / Now, digital classes on traditional art forms from culture ministry

Now, digital classes on traditional art forms from culture ministry

Deeksha will bring to the viewers the traditional teachings of eminent gurus of performing arts in the country, who would be sharing with them the practical application of the traditional teachings live.

Updated: May 29, 2020 09:54 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Artist presenting Kathak dance at Tagore Theatre (HT File)

Kathak, Kutiyattam, theatre, puppetry and many other traditional art forms are now being taught online by experts in a unique initiative by the Sangeet Natak Akademi under the Ministry of Culture, which has started digital classes for students, “Deeksha”, and a series of webinars by imminent artistes titled “Antarang”.

Deeksha will bring to the viewers the traditional teachings of eminent gurus of performing arts in the country, who would be sharing with them the practical application of the traditional teachings live.

The classes are taking place five days a week from May 15 onwards and each day has two sessions on Zoom or Facebook Live.

The classes will be addressed by Sangeet Natak Akademi awardees and the gurus of kendras and training projects.



Another new initiative, “Antarang”, will be presented in the form of a series of webinars featuring eminent artistes, who would be talking about their creative life journey, major achievements and contribution to the form in which they specialise, along with their vision for the future of their area or subject of specialisation.

This is being presented through Facebook Live every Tuesday at 5 pm since May 25.

It includes presentations on classical dance by Swapna Sundar, theatre by Prasanna, puppetry by Sudip Gupta and classical music by Ronu Majumdar, among others.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nine test positive in Kangra, Hamirpur; Himachal’s Covid-19 tally touches 290
May 29, 2020 11:18 IST
Rajya Sabha secretariat officer posted at Parliament tests positive for Covid-19, say officials
May 29, 2020 11:19 IST
Don’t abandon us, we don’t transmit coronavirus, say Cairo’s dogs and cats
May 29, 2020 11:17 IST
Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2 finds favour on Russian TV
May 29, 2020 11:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.