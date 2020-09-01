Now, NCERT syllabus in UP government primary schools

Students of UP government primary schools will study NCERT books from next academic session (2021-22). These books will be introduced in a phased manner from class 1 to 8 between 2021 and 2025, said UP basic education minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi here on Tuesday.

The NCERT books will first be introduced in class 1 from 2021-22, in class 2 and 3 from 2022-23, in class 4 and 5 from 2023-24 and then in class 6 to 8 from 2024-25 session, the minister said in a press statement. The decision to follow NCERT syllabus in UP primary and upper primary schools was taken as per chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, he said.

“We have decided to introduce National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)-based syllabus books in UP government primary and upper primary schools from next year so that a common syllabus is followed. It will help students if their parents move out of UP and decide to settle in another place,” Dwivedi said.

Presently, there are 1.8 crore (18 million) students studying at 1.68 lakh (1,68,000) schools across the state. Soon after BJP government came to power, NCERT syllabus was introduced in UP Board schools. Now it is being implemented in government primary and upper primary schools as well.