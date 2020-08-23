Now, pre-boards by schools must to assess UP Board high school, inter student

More than 5 million (50 lakh) students preparing to appear in the 2021 high school and intermediate examinations of UP Board will compulsorily have to appear in pre-board exams this time.

In order to test the preparation of children studying online amid corona, UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla has instructed all over 28,000 schools affiliated to the board to conduct pre-board examination in the third or fourth week of February 2021 as indicated in the board’s academic calendar.

Shukla said teaching work in various classes through online or offline modes will be completed by January 31, 2021. After that the pre-board examination will be conducted, he added. Prior to this, there was no compulsory pre-board examination for UP Board schools. Many schools used to conduct it with the aim of assessing preparations of its class 12 and class 10 students.

However with the pre-board included in the academic calendar, it is for the first time when it would be mandatory for all schools top conduct the pre-board exams. “Whether this pre-board exam will be held online or offline will depend on the situation in the wake of the corona pandemic,” Shukla said.

On July 20, the syllabus for class 9 to class 12 curtailed by 30 per cent owing to pandemic impact was uploaded on the UP board’s website while on August 13 the academic calendar listing the tentative schedule and educational activities was released. On August 18, finally the teaching for various classes through online /virtual schools was ordered by the state government.

As per government orders, UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla will review the progress of online studies every week. He has been given the responsibility of receiving weekly reports of students and their progress using virtual schools and ‘e-Gyan Ganga’ as education mediums from all divisional joint directors (secondary education) and supervising the over all process.. He has also been entrusted with the responsibility of preparing question banks for students, evaluating them and ensuring availability of textbooks for them.