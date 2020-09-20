Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Now, UP Board introduces NCERT syllabus in commerce stream  

Now, UP Board introduces NCERT syllabus in commerce stream  

The board has already introduced National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus-based books for its arts and science stream students

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 12:43 IST

By K Sandeep Kumar, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

A file photo of UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj. (HT)

Five months after the start of new academic session, UP Board has introduced NCERT-based syllabus for its commerce stream students of class 11.

The decision also means that the NCERT-based syllabus for commerce stream students of class 12 in more than 28,000 schools affiliated to the board across the state would get introduced from the next session.

As a result, the first class 12 exams based on NCRET syllabus of commerce will take place in 2022, inform UP Board officials. The board has already introduced National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus-based books for its arts and science stream students, they add.

Special secretary (secondary education) Aryaka Akhouri through an order dated September 18 addressed to state secondary education directorate as well as UP Board conveyed the approval and details of the change, said UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.



The approval came in response to a proposal dated August 28, 2020 submitted by the UP Board, he added.

The old syllabus prescribed one compulsory subject of Hindi or general Hindi, book keeping and accountancy and business organisation and correspondence besides any two out of economics and commercial geography, banking elements, industrial organisation, mathematics and elementary statistics, computer as well as insurance principles and behaviour besides two subjects out of humanities stream.

However as per the new syllabus, students would now have general Hindi and business studies and accountancy as compulsory subjects besides any two optional subjects out of economics, English, mathematics and computer, officials said.

The UP Board on April 1, 2018 had introduced NCERT syllabus in schools affiliated to it in 18 subjects.

Commerce stream had a total of 41,612 students registered in class 9 and another 71,834 students registered in class 11 in 2019.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PLA war drill in South China Sea a distraction for Ladakh aggression or otherwise? | Analysis
Sep 20, 2020 11:53 IST
‘Can govt assure no farmer will commit suicide after passage of farm bills?’: Sanjay Raut
Sep 20, 2020 12:47 IST
Schools to reopen in these states from Monday: Check list, rules, guidelines
Sep 20, 2020 12:33 IST
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar moves crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha
Sep 20, 2020 11:05 IST

latest news

Central team of experts studying rising Covid deaths in Jammu, visits GMCH
Sep 20, 2020 12:45 IST
Delhi Police on alert amid farmers’ protests on agriculture bills
Sep 20, 2020 12:44 IST
Now, UP Board introduces NCERT syllabus in commerce stream  
Sep 20, 2020 12:43 IST
Teacher’s stress linked with risk of student suspensions, studies show
Sep 20, 2020 12:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.