NPAT 2020 examination postponed due to coronavirus, check revised schedule

The decision has to postpone exam been intimated to the students through the official website.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 14:19 IST

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

In cognizance of the coronavirus lockdown, NMIMS University has postponed the NPAT 2020 examination dates. The decision to postpone the exam has been intimated to the students through the official website.

According to the revised schedule uploaded on the varsity’s official website, the NPAT Test scheduled on May 9 and 10, 2020, will now be conducted on May 18 and 22, 2020, at various examination centres. The candidates who had opted to appear for the examination on May 9 will be appearing for the examination on May 18 and those who had opted to appear for the exam on May 10 will now be appearing for the examination on May 22.

The National Test for Programmes After Twelfth (NPAT) 2020 is held for the admissions to the Undergraduate and Integrated programmes offered by NMIMS university at its different campuses.

