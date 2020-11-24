Sections
NPCIL Recruitment 2020: Application window closing today for 302 vacancies for various posts

NPCIL Recruitment 2020: Today is the last day to apply for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) recruitment against 302 vacancies for the posts of Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant (ST/SA), Assistant Grade-1, Steno, Sub Officer and others at Rawatbhata Rajasthan Site.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 10:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NPCIL Recruitment 2020: Aspirants who have not applied yet can do it today before 4pm. They will have to visit the official website at npcilcareers.co.in to apply online.

NPCIL Recruitment 2020: Details of Vacancies and eligibility:

Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) - Candidates should be diploma holders in Engineering - Diploma with not less than 60% marks in Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation or Electronics Engineering recognized by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. The Diploma in Engineering should be of 3 years duration after SSC / HSC.

Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) – Candidates should be Science Graduates - B.Sc. with a minimum of 60% marks. B.Sc. shall be with Physics as principal and Chemistry/Mathematics/Statistics/Electronics & Computer Science as subsidiary OR with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as subjects with equal weightage.

Assistant Grade-1(HR)- Candidates should be having a Bachelor’s Degree in Science or Commerce or Arts with Minimum 50% Marks.



Assistant Grade-1(F&A) - Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Arts with Minimum 50% Marks.

Assistant Grade-1(C&MM) - Bachelor’s Degree in Science (with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) OR Commerce with minimum 50% marks.

Steno Grade-1 - A Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with minimum 50% Marks.

Sub-Officer/B- HSC (10+2) (Science with Chemistry) or equivalent with 50% marks + Passed SubOfficer’s Course from National Fire Service College.

Leading Fireman/A- HSC (10+2) Science with Chemistry or equivalent with minimum of 50% Marks.

Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cum-Fireman/A - H.S.C.(10+2) (Science with Chemistry) or equivalent with minimum 50% of marks + valid heavy vehicle driving licence.

Check official notification

Click here to apply online

