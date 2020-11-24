NPCIL Recruitment 2020: Application window closing today for 302 vacancies for various posts

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NPCIL Recruitment 2020: Today is the last day to apply for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) recruitment against 302 vacancies for the posts of Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant (ST/SA), Assistant Grade-1, Steno, Sub Officer and others at Rawatbhata Rajasthan Site. Aspirants who have not applied yet can do it today before 4pm. They will have to visit the official website at npcilcareers.co.in to apply online.

NPCIL Recruitment 2020: Details of Vacancies and eligibility:

Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) - Candidates should be diploma holders in Engineering - Diploma with not less than 60% marks in Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation or Electronics Engineering recognized by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. The Diploma in Engineering should be of 3 years duration after SSC / HSC.

Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) – Candidates should be Science Graduates - B.Sc. with a minimum of 60% marks. B.Sc. shall be with Physics as principal and Chemistry/Mathematics/Statistics/Electronics & Computer Science as subsidiary OR with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as subjects with equal weightage.

Assistant Grade-1(HR)- Candidates should be having a Bachelor’s Degree in Science or Commerce or Arts with Minimum 50% Marks.

Assistant Grade-1(F&A) - Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Arts with Minimum 50% Marks.

Assistant Grade-1(C&MM) - Bachelor’s Degree in Science (with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) OR Commerce with minimum 50% marks.

Steno Grade-1 - A Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with minimum 50% Marks.

Sub-Officer/B- HSC (10+2) (Science with Chemistry) or equivalent with 50% marks + Passed SubOfficer’s Course from National Fire Service College.

Leading Fireman/A- HSC (10+2) Science with Chemistry or equivalent with minimum of 50% Marks.

Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cum-Fireman/A - H.S.C.(10+2) (Science with Chemistry) or equivalent with minimum 50% of marks + valid heavy vehicle driving licence.

Check official notification

Click here to apply online