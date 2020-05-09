NSD curates webinar series amid lockdown, check details

Sections
Focussing not only on theatre history and criticism, but also hands-on training through the digital medium, several series of lectures, master classes, interaction with theatre personalities and other arts has been planned from May 10 to May 17.

Keeping in mind the national lockdown, the National School of Drama (NSD) has curated a specific webinar series, aimed not only at theatre practitioners, but also those looking forward to an artistic experience.

Focussing not only on theatre history and criticism, but also hands-on training through the digital medium, several series of lectures, master classes, interaction with theatre personalities and other arts has been planned from May 10 to May 17. Those interested can join the webinar at https://www.youtube.com/c/nationalschoolofdrama.

Speaking on the plan to initiate the webinar, Prof. Suresh Sharma, Director In charge, NSD said, “Theatre is all about a working together in a group, but due the ongoing situation that has become impossible. The National School of Drama has initiated an online platform where people sitting at home can connect with us and utilize their time to increase their knowledge.”

Several experts including Prof Suresh Sharma, Abhilash Pillai, Dinesh Khanna, Abdul Latif Khatana, Hema Singh, S Manoharan, Suman Vaidya and Rajesh Tailang will be part of the series.



