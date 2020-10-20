Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / NSUI stages protest over Delhi govt’s directive to DU colleges over pending pay of employees

NSUI stages protest over Delhi govt’s directive to DU colleges over pending pay of employees

NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan said the students fund is part of fees collected from students and according to university statutes it cannot be utilised for paying salaries to teachers.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 16:03 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) activists protest against Delhi government and Delhi University administration demanding cancellation of the order to pay outstanding salaries of teachers and non teaching staff from Students Society Fund (SSF), near Arts Faculty in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (PTI)

The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday staged a protest over the Delhi government’s directive to 12 DU colleges, fully funded by it, to pay outstanding salaries to employees from the Students Society Fund.

NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan said the students fund is part of fees collected from students and according to university statutes it cannot be utilised for paying salaries to teachers.

“On one hand, the Delhi government says that it allocates such a high budget for education and on the other, here, it is not ready to give grants for payment of salaries. We demand that the order be revoked and government releases grants to these colleges,” he said.

The Delhi government on Friday directed the 12 Delhi University colleges fully funded by it to pay outstanding salaries to staffers from the Students Society Fund, a move criticised by DU’s teachers’ body and officials of the university.

It has ordered a special audit of six colleges -- Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Maharishi Valmiki B Ed College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

The government and 12 colleges fully funded by it have been locked in a tussle over the release of grants, with the latter saying they have been unable to pay salaries to staffers for nearly three months owing to non-release of funds.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

South Kashmir witnesses second encounter in 2 days, 4 terrorists eliminated
Oct 20, 2020 15:52 IST
PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
Oct 20, 2020 13:44 IST
‘His opinion’: Kamal Nath responds to Rahul Gandhi disapproving ‘item’ remark
Oct 20, 2020 15:23 IST
Safeguard rights of NGOs: UN human rights chief to India
Oct 20, 2020 16:08 IST

latest news

Learn the art of selling on Amazon with Ali Lokhandwala, an Amazon FBA seller
Oct 20, 2020 16:53 IST
Former Julana MLA Parminder Singh Dhull quits BJP over farm laws
Oct 20, 2020 16:50 IST
BALCO recognized in ‘Best Brands 2020’
Oct 20, 2020 16:50 IST
Covid-19: Court acquits 20 foreign attendees of Tablighi event
Oct 20, 2020 16:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.