NTA AIAPGET 2020 date announced, check details here

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the date to hold the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET 2020). The exam will be conducted on August 29. The exam will be held from 10 am to 12:00 pm for the subjects - Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha and Unani.

The NTA AIAPGET 2020 admit card will be released 15 days before the examination. Candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website at nta.ac.in or ntaaiapget.nic.in.

Check official notice here

How to download AIAPGET Admit Card:

Visit the official website at ntaaiapget.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘AIAPGET Admit Card 2020’



Key in your registration ID and Password

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

NTA had to extend the last date of registration and postpone the examination due to Covid-19 pandemic. Initially, the deadline was April 30 which was extended till May 31 and was further extended till June 5. It was again extended till June 30. NTA had also postponed the examinations for UGC- NET, CSIR- NET, JNUEE, ICAR AIEEA, and IGNOU OPENMAT and PhD due to the pandemic.

