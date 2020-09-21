Sections
NTA AIAPGET admit card 2020 released at ntaaiapget.nic.in, here’s direct link to download

NTA AIAPGET admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the AIAPGET 2020 exam can download their admit cards online at ntaaiapget.nic.in.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 15:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NTA AIAPGET admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

NTA AIAPGET admit card 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the All India AYUSH Post Graduation Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the AIAPGET 2020 exam can download their admit cards online at ntaaiapget.nic.in.

The computer-based AIAPGET 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 28, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to the respective examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card, he/she can contact on following numbers 8287471852, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 or mail at aiapget@nta.ac.in. For more updates or latest news keep visiting the website of NTA www.nta.nic.in,” reads the official notice.



Direct link to download AIAPGET admit card 2020.

How to download AIAPGET admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at ntaaiapget.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download admit card”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The AIAPGET admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

