NTA CSIR UGC NET answer key 2020 released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link

NTA CSIR UGC NET answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the examination can now download their answer key and response sheet online at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 18:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NTA CSIR UGC NET answer key 2020. (Screengrab )

NTA CSIR UGC NET answer key 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the marked responses and provisional answer key for CSIR UGC NET June 2020 exam on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can now download their answer key and response sheet online at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA conducted the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June exam 2020 on November 19, 21 & 26, 2020 and November 30, 2020(for the Examination Centres in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu for Subjects Mathematical Sciences & Chemical Sciences due to cyclone “Nivar”) through Computer Based Test (CBT).

“The Question Papers, marked responses of each candidate and the Provisional Answer Keys for 05 Subjects (Life Sciences in 02 shifts on 21 November 2020; Chemical Sciences & Mathematical Sciences in 02 days on 19 and 26 November 2020) are now available on the website csirnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates who appeared in the test may login into the website, using their application number and date of birth and click the link for display of their question papers and marked responses and the provisional answer keys,” reads the official notice.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, by providing appropriate representations on or before December 5, 2020. For each challenge, candidates are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 1000, which will be refunded, if the challenge is found to be correct.

Direct link to check CSIR UGC NET answer key 2020.

