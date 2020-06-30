Sections
Home / Education / NTA developing capacity to hold home-based tests

NTA developing capacity to hold home-based tests

National Testing Agency chief Vineet Joshi’s statement came during a web-discussion on the future of education, according to a statement issued here.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 22:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (Unsplash )

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is exploring the option of a developing a mechanism through which exams in future can be held from home with no scope for unfair practices, its chief Vineet Joshi said on Tuesday.

Joshi’s statement came during a web-discussion on the future of education, according to a statement issued here.

Joshi said that the NTA was set up in 2018 and in two years it had conducted tests for ver one crore candidates. He also mentioned the efforts made by the agency, which also conducts the highly competitive NEET and JEE exams, to conduct home-based tests.

Joshi mentioned that the agency was making forays in this direction in future years a proctored mechanism can be created which can allow home-based exams while eliminating the scope for the use of unfair means.



A senior NTA official, when contacted, confirmed that the agency was trying to develop the capacity to hold such exams.

“Infact, recently a home-based exam was conducted for the Sports Authority of India (SAI) by the NTA. However, there is no planning to hold bigger exams like JEE or NEET through such mode. NTA is only developing capacity for the future,” said the official.

The HRD is ministry is expected to take a call on holding of JEE and NEET exams, scheduled in the second half of July, keeping in view of the COVID situation.

“While the NTA has made preparations, the Home Ministry guidelines have suggested that educational institutions stay closed. The CBSE exams were also postponed. The task is challenging and the ministry will announce its decision soon,” said a government official.

In the webinar held on Tuesday, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) vice chancellor Nageshwar Rao stressed on the need to familiarize students with online mode of tests at a younger age, especially at the school level.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China says India’s ban on 59 Chinese apps may violate World Trade Organisation rules
Jun 30, 2020 22:21 IST
Road repairs suspended again amid monsoon in Chandigarh
Jun 30, 2020 22:21 IST
NTA developing capacity to hold home-based tests
Jun 30, 2020 22:25 IST
Maharashtra Congress leader stings Sharad Pawar for advising Rahul Gandhi
Jun 30, 2020 22:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.